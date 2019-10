Trump to speak from White House to claim ‘success’ in Syria

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll make a statement from the White House later Wednesday morning on what he’s calling the “big success” along the Turkey-Syria border.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS ON SYRIA PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS ON SYRIA | President Trump delivers remarks from the White House on what he’s calling the “big success” along the Turkey-Syria border.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2MFcCfp Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Trump tweets that he’ll discuss the cease-fire between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish forces. According to Trump, the Kurds are “safe,” and he says captured Islamic State fighters are “secured” in detention centers.

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

But since Turkey invaded northern Syria, several hundred IS fighters have escaped from prison, U.S. troops have withdrawn from the area and America has lost influence in the region.

Turkey and Russia reached an agreement Tuesday that would transform the map of northeast Syria, installing their forces along the border and filling the void left by the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Syrian government forces deploy near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey announced an agreement Tuesday to jointly patrol almost the entire northeastern Syrian border after the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters, cementing the two countries’ power in Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

