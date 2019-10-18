Breaking News
Trump to join 2020 Democrats at South Carolina justice forum

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting South Carolina as part of a bipartisan event on criminal justice reform.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would appear Oct. 25 at a forum sponsored by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, the self-proclaimed “only nationwide coalition of Black Republicans, Democrats and Independents focused on criminal justice reform.”

The event at Columbia’s Benedict College marks Trump’s first visit to a historically black college or university. Some of the Democrats vying to challenge him are planning to attend, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

This is Trump’s first 2020 campaign stop in South Carolina, among the states where Republicans have opted not to hold presidential primaries and caucuses. The moves allow Trump to consolidate support as Democrats work to winnow their large candidate field.

