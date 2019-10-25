Trump taking victory lap on criminal justice reform

Breaking News
by: By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Columbia, S.C., to attend the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will revisit a signature bipartisan win on criminal justice reform when he speaks Friday at a South Carolina conference that will also feature weekend appearances from some of his Democratic presidential challengers.

Trump’s speech at historically black Benedict College in Columbia will allow him to highlight administration efforts to reduce the federal prison population and boost rehabilitation efforts.

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will speak at the weekend forum in the key primary state. It’s a chance to connect with black voters who view sentencing laws for drugs and other nonviolent offenses as disproportionately harsh toward minorities.

Trump will have the stage to himself Friday. The event’s organizer, the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, is presenting Trump with an award for his work on criminal justice reform.

