Trump supporters hold boat parade on Black Warrior River

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Supporters of President Donald Trump held a boat parade Labor Day on the Black Warrior River in Northport.
Around 20 boats participated in the event, which started at 1:30 p.m. at Oliver Lock and Dam. According to parade organizers Jackson Lancaster and Brayden Brewer wrote, the parade will finish at Fosters Sandbar.
Over 1,000 people expressed interest in the event’s Facebook page.
“Show your support for President Trump and our country and fly your Trump flags!” the organizers wrote on Facebook.
Over the weekend, several boats sunk during a similar parade held at Lake Travis in Texas.
