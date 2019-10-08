Trump Campaign threatens to sue Minneapolis venue over security bill; Mayor responds

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – (CBS & WIAT) Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered remarks on President Trump’s future visit to the city. This comes after, the Trump campaign says that the venue for the president’s upcoming campaign rally has been fully approved, and the rally will go on as scheduled.

Trump’s Campaign threatened to file a lawsuit after it says city leaders tried to force the campaign to foot a hefty bill for beefed up security at the venue location, Target Center.

According to the Trump campaign, Minneapolis billed Target Center upwards of $530,000 for security for the visit and the venue was trying to pass that cost onto the campaign.

In a press release, the campaign included a letter in which it threatened to sue Target Center.

Earlier in the day, President Trump announced on Twitter that he plans to go to Minneapolis, MN for a Keep America Great Rally on Thursday.

Frey mentioned that Minneapolis is united in the belief that diversity is a source and a form of strength, and that President persistently fails to meet that expectation.

Thursday night’s rally is expected to draw Trump supporters and protesters. From a security standpoint, the city says the event is an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Target Center plans to hire additional security as well.

