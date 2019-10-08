Trump Campaign threatens to sue Minneapolis venue over security bill; Mayor responds

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – (CBS & WIAT) Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered remarks on President Trump’s future visit to the city. This comes after, the Trump campaign says that the venue for the president’s upcoming campaign rally has been fully approved, and the rally will go on as scheduled.

Trump’s Campaign threatened to file a lawsuit after it says city leaders tried to force the campaign to foot a hefty bill for beefed up security at the venue location, Target Center.

According to the Trump campaign, Minneapolis billed Target Center upwards of $530,000 for security for the visit and the venue was trying to pass that cost onto the campaign.

In a press release, the campaign included a letter in which it threatened to sue Target Center.

Earlier in the day, President Trump announced on Twitter that he plans to go to Minneapolis, MN for a Keep America Great Rally on Thursday.

Radical Left Dem Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is doing everything possible to stifle Free Speech despite a record sell-out crowd at the Target Center. Presidents Clinton and Obama paid almost nothing! The Minneapolis Police have been incredible…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

….In fact, the “Cops For Trump” T-shirt Web Site CRASHED because of incredible volume, but is now back up and running. Proceeds go to the Police Union Charities. See you on Thursday night in Minneapolis! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Someone tell the President of the United States that he can afford to help pay for the extra time our officers will be putting in while he’s in town. https://t.co/bXITaPdW4E — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors. https://t.co/v1cXvoD9uR — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

Frey mentioned that Minneapolis is united in the belief that diversity is a source and a form of strength, and that President persistently fails to meet that expectation.

WATCH: Minnesota Officials hold a press conference regarding preparations for President Trump’s visit

Minnesota Officials hold a press conference regarding preparations for President Trump's visit Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holds a press conference regarding preparations for President Trump's visit. Trump set to visit and host a rally on Thursday. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Thursday night’s rally is expected to draw Trump supporters and protesters. From a security standpoint, the city says the event is an all-hands-on-deck situation.



Target Center plans to hire additional security as well.