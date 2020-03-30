Trump approves coronavirus disaster declaration for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama will soon be receiving federal aid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release sent from the White House, President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that a major disaster existed in Alabama, ordering federal assistance to supplement “state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.”
According to the release, federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by the coronavirus.
On March 13, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in the state over the virus.
Gracia B. Szczech has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations could be made later if requested by Alabama officials and if warranted by further assessments.
