Troy University formally dedicates building after former Congressman John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University honored civil rights leader and former Congressman John Robert Lewis Friday by dedicating the former Bibb Graves building after him.

He’s known as “the boy from Troy” and described by loved ones, as someone who is selfless, humble, and the prime example of what a true leader looks like.

From students and school officials to members of Lewis’s beloved fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, all in attendance for him. Back in 1957, Lewis was denied admission to Troy University so to see them now naming a building after him and building a plaque, speaks volumes about his impact.

Now in a time of racial divide across the nation, this is a forward change for the future. One student shared what this meant to her, as an African American student.

“I feel that it just means so much to me and having this building named after him I feel that it just sets the tone like yes, we have so much more to go, but it’s a step in the right direction,” student Kenrietta Stinson said.

He was loved by so many and always stayed persistent for fighting for equality and unity amongst all. His youngest sister Rosa Tyner believes this is something leaders in the world should aspire to be.

“All the young people that was here can always look back and have a testimony from this day that what has transpired to when he was denied interest up until now, ” Tyner said.

His family feels honored to see the result of Lewis’ impact on Troy, like his niece Angela Lewis Warren.

“He was humble, he was kind, and he was gentle, and to know that same blood runs through my veins is just amazing,” Warren said.

School officials shared how honored they were to encounter Lewis and believes this was the best way to honor Lewis for all of the work and effort he put into bringing this country together through his peaceful and positive message.

“We hope that they’ll be inspired by this man, and they’ll go out into the world, and they’ll try to make the world a better place,” Troy Board of Trustees member Gibson Vance said. “We pray for them that they would take that same fruit of the spirit and reflect back on Troy.”

LATEST POSTS