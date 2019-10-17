Troy tops South Alabama 37-13 in Battle for the Belt

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kaleb Barker connected with receiver Kaylon Geiger for two touchdowns and Troy beat in-state rival South Alabama 37-13 on Wednesday night in the Battle for the Belt.

Will Sunderland made it 30-13 with an easy interception, returning it 27 yards early in the fourth quarter for Troy’s second interception. Freshman Trevon Woolfolk sealed it on a 4-yard run for his first career touchdown.

Barker, who left the game at Missouri in the second quarter after a late hit, threw for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt). He entered ranked ninth in the nation averaging 295.2 passing yards. Geiger caught four passes for 29 yards and DK Billingsley rushed for 100 yards.

Troy has held its last four opponents to a combined 22 points in the second half.

South Alabama (1-6, 0-3), which has lost its last five games, faces No. 24 Appalachian State next weekend. Cephus Johnson had 183 yards passing with two interceptions. Tra Minter rushed for 86 yards.

