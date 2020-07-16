Troy University backtracks on cause of student’s death

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — UPDATE (7/16): Troy University has now reversed previous statements that a student died from COVID-19.

Previously, WDHN called and spoke to a university relations official about a Facebook post from the Phenix City campus stating that a student died from the virus. That official confirmed it in that phone conversation, saying the post was accurate.

However, we received a call later from university relations on that the student’s family did not want to release the cause of death anymore. As such, the university “could no longer confirm” that Brittany Butts died from COVID-19.

However, her death is still a confirmed fact.

—

ORIGINAL (7/16): Troy University reported a student death due to COVID-19 complications from its Phenix City campus.

The student, Brittany Butts of Columbus, Georgia, was enrolled in the university’s Master of Social Work program after having graduated with a bachelor’s in social work last May.

In its post, the university shared a quote from Butts the day of her graduating, saying “I’m just trying to build a future my kids and grandkids can be proud of and follow!!”

She will now receive her degree posthumously at the July 24 commencement ceremony.

