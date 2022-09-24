TRACKING IAN





Ian is currently a tropical storm in the Caribbean, and is likely to start rapidly intensifying as it turns northeast towards Cuba early next week, likely achieving major hurricane status before it brushes past the island of Cuba. Interaction with Cuba is not likely to disrupt the storm much as it enters the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will be favorable in the Gulf for additional development as the storm continues to track north-northeast. The steering for Ian is quite complex, and thus there remains a considerable amount of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Anyone with interests along the Gulf Coast from Key West to Gulfport should monitor this storm closely. Those along the Florida coastline should start preparing for a hurricane now. Because the track of Ian remains unclear, it also remains unclear what (if any) impacts we will feel from this storm here in Central Alabama. Consistent westward jogs in the forecast guidance and forecast track of Ian suggest that at least some of Alabama could see some fringe impacts from this system, but it’s still too early to say if we feel any significant impacts in Central Alabama or not. We’re introducing the chance for some tropical showers Friday and Saturday, but the forecast beyond Wednesday could change fairly significantly across the state of Alabama. Keep a check on the forecast through the first half of the week and stay informed on changes in our forecast for Ian.







RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY: Outside of the tropics, our first significant rain chance in quite a while is setting up for Sunday. Showers are possible before dawn, and scattered showers and storms are possible at times through the day Sunday, with rain chances ending in the evening as the cold front dives south of us.

MORE FALL WEATHER: Monday through Wednesday looks fantastic around here, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s for most, with some colder spots making it into the 40s! We stay dry Monday through Wednesday, with forecast confidence dropping drastically in the second half of the week with the potential impacts from Ian remaining unclear right now, although at least temperatures are likely to stay shy of 80° through the second half of the week. Rain chances remain unclear.

Storm Team 7 Day Forecast