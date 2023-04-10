Tonight it will be chilly as lows drop back into the low and mid 40s. There will even be a few upper 30s in the higher elevations. Good news, even though this is a cool snap, I say it’s safe to plant that vegetable garden. Tomorrow, highs will return to the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday will be much the same, just a few extra clouds and temps Wednesday afternoon a touch warmer.



By Thursday we are talking rain, but we aren’t talking about an April tropical storm. Social media posts will lead you to believe an early season tropical storm is brewing, and that just isn’t the case.



There will be a developing low that enhances southerly flow for us, and it will have tropical characteristics, but it will not be a tropical storm. Gale force winds are possible in the Eastern Gulf, with wind speeds upwards to 35-40 mph. This low moves inland across Louisiana Thursday and will start to push rain from Florida up through south Alabama Thursday.

The rain will start to thin out Friday, and most of the heavy rain will happen early in the morning, but there will continued to be scattered pop up showers through afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time.



Into the weekend: It will dry out and warm up Saturday. A beautiful start to the weekend is ahead, however, a few more showers are possible on Sunday.



