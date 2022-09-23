A Tropical Storm watch has been issued for Jamaica as Tropical Depression Nine nears the island. Even if TD 9 does not have direct landfall, Jamaica will remain on the right side of the storm where the most wind and rain will be. For this reason, winds of 35-45 mph can be felt on the Caribbean Island.

Tropical Depression likely intensifies to a Tropical Storm tonight. If that happens, it becomes Ian, as Hermine was named late this afternoon with a wave moving off the African coast. With TD 9 moving into more favorable conditions for strengthening, we could see this storm from a tropical depression to a major hurricane within 3-5 days. Due to the new track bringing it over Cuba, that will slow the storm and it could even weaken it some. But, once it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, it will quickly get its act together and is projected to become a major hurricane just before landfall on Florida’s western coast by Wednesday.