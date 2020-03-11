REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in DuBois responded to a call about a woman trying to get into someone’s home just after 7 p.m. on March 7.
Troopers report that they arrived on Worth Street to find Tracy Davis, 50, screaming unintelligibly on the porch of the house and wearing only a t-shirt, shorts and sandals. Troopers noted that the temperature at the time was only 35 degrees.
Davis was detained until EMS arrived and took her to a hospital.
Davis also told police that she may have ‘accidentally ingested methamphetamine”
Charges were filed through District Court.
LATEST POSTS
- Assistant fire chief accused of taking $13K from department
- Troopers: Woman ‘accidentally’ ingested meth, tried to break into home
- President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic crisis
- Trump endorses Tuberville for GOP Senate nomination
- Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders