HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game will all be happening on the night of the 17th this year.

Mayor Frank Brocato said it’s the ultimate combo, including the Iron Bowl of high school football.

“It’s a big day in Hoover every day, but Friday is going to be really special,” Brocato said. “The road to the state championship to become a state championship game goes through the Hoover Met and the Hoover Bucs, and we’re very proud of that.”

Bucs fan David Bannister anticipating a Hoover win.

“We’re still the king, but Thompson certainly still has a pretty good grip on the crown,” Bannister said. “The Hoover Met is our home, so this place is going to be rockin’ tomorrow.”

Police want you to be prepared before you leave. The Hoover Police said they need your help to keep traffic flowing Friday.

“We’re going to have an increased presence, we’re ready and we’re going to do the best that we can,” Public Information Officer Brian Hale said. “We’ll try to get you in and out as quickly as possible.”

Hale said police are beefing up their presence around 3 p.m. Friday until all events are over for the night. He said if you leave early and pack your patience – they’ll be ready for you.

Bannister will be out here cooking food for the tailgate around 4:30 p.m. at the Hoover Met and all fans are invited to participate.

Learn more about traffic detours here.