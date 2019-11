HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Around Alabama, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is coming to Huntsville. In his Loud and Clear Tour, Noah talks comedy, politics and perspective.

The show will be Friday, March 27 at the Von Braun Center Arena.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale starting November 5 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

