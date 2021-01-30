Dunkin unveils Valentines Day themed menu items

(WIAT) — If you’re looking for a sweet gift for that special person in your life, Dunkin has some new offerings, with their new Valentine’s Day menu.

Choose from Pink Velvet Macchiato and Mocha Macchiato or a sweet selection of donuts.

The Pink Velvet Macchiato combines espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. The Mocha Macchiato offers a combo of espresso and chocolate. The Valentine’s Day line-up is only around for a limited time.

