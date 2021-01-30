(WIAT) — If you’re looking for a sweet gift for that special person in your life, Dunkin has some new offerings, with their new Valentine’s Day menu.
Choose from Pink Velvet Macchiato and Mocha Macchiato or a sweet selection of donuts.
The Pink Velvet Macchiato combines espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. The Mocha Macchiato offers a combo of espresso and chocolate. The Valentine’s Day line-up is only around for a limited time.
LATEST POSTS
- 9-year-old boy learns hard lesson after raising money for Super Bowl trip to see Chiefs
- Tickets to Super Bowl LV still up for grabs, but it’ll cost you
- Here’s what to look for if you’re buying a new big-screen TV for the big game
- Dunkin unveils Valentines Day themed menu items
- Chiefs fan creates one-of-a-kind Mahomes jersey out of 40,000 tiny chains