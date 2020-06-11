Trayvon Martin’s mother qualifies to run for public office

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — Trayvon Martin’s mother has announced she’s officially qualified to run for public office.

Sabrina Fulton is now a candidate for Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 1 in her hometown of Miami Gardens, Florida. She became a vocal gun reform advocate after the shooting death of her son in 2012. Her campaign manager says she intends to continue prioritizing gun violence prevention.

Fulton will also push for policies to help grieving families by increasing access to mental health resources. Fulton’s other priorities include economic opportunity, housing affordability and transportation.

