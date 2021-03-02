Travel prices likely to take off this spring, AAA expert says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ready to click “Book Flight” on that airline’s website after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic? A spokesperson with the American Automobile Association tells CBS 42 that now is the time to get cheap tickets while they’re still cheap.

Odds are high you’ve seen more of your home in 2020 than you had planned. So if you’re starting to plan your next getaway, you’re far from alone.

“We’re actually booking a lot of travel – not just for spring, but summer vacation period,” said Clay Ingram, public relations manager for AAA. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand for people to get out and go somewhere because most people didn’t get in 2020.”

As national vaccine distribution continues, Ingram said now is the calm before the price-surging storm that will likely come in May.

“Cruise lines are not really operating fully right now but we expect that to open up May 1,” Ingram said.

Ingram expects prices to rise during late spring and early summer, which is typical during the travel year. However, he said potential international travelers to be mindful of travel restrictions, such as presenting a negative COVID-19 test to return home.

“A lot of destinations right now that are working to simplify that process,” Ingram said. “In other words, they’ll have people on site that can conduct the test and give you the proof that you need there.”

Ingram noted many resorts offer on-site COVID-19 testing in the Caribbean. He said now may be the time to buy airline tickets because AAA expected late spring and early summer to be when prices begin to surge.

