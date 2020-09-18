Travel agencies cope with closures from Hurricane Sally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation of Hurricane Sally is being felt across the Gulf Coast along Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.

Since Hurricane Sally passed, travel agencies in these areas have been hard at work dealing with the demand for a 10-day closure in these areas while recovery efforts continue.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says tourism has taken a big hit with thousands of people affected with the high amount of damages and closures from the storm.

He adds many of the tourist facilities are not sure if they will be able to reopen in 10 days, and that can be challenging for visitors when rescheduling. Ingram says rebooking and refunding is a major concern for customers right now.

“It’s kind of a case by case basis, however, the hotels and condos are usually pretty good about refunding your money if they aren’t open for you to come outstay or maybe giving you a credit of some kind,” Ingram said.

Ingram adds using a travel agent can be useful to receive your best benefits when natural disasters do occur.

