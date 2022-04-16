CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) – Residents and business owners are upset with how a railroad company is handling debris falling into the Coosa River system after finding large chunks of it along and on their properties.

April McGee, the owner at Pop’s Place Boat Launch, said a railroad truss just up the river was piling up with it. When she called to report the problem and have it cleaned up, she said they didn’t take it all out of the water.

Because of the buildup, McGee said the boat launch has flooded a few times in the past few months.

“We’ve been trying to get the train company to clean up all of the massive logs, debris and trash that’s been piled against the trusses,” McGee said.

According to McGee, the culprit is just upstream from them, underneath set of train tracks over the water. She said she reported it to ADEM and was told they would clean it up on Thursday.

“When we rode up there, the train company, RJ Corman, had their equipment pushing it through the trusses,” McGee said. “When we questioned why they weren’t cleaning it up, they told us they were getting it off of their trusses and they didn’t care where it went.”

It’s causing a mess around her dock. Muck and logs all along the shoreline – she said can do serious damage.

McGee contacted the Coosa Riverkeeper to figure out who is responsible. They sent us this statement saying:

“Coosa Riverkeepers has been working with this concerned citizen to alleviate their concerns for the boat launch and downstream neighbors who are impacted by the excess debris. We look forward to helping this family solve this issue. If anyone on Lay Lake sees anything fishy they can reach out to the Coosa Riverkeeper or Alabama marine police.”

McGee is asking for better maintenance from her upstream neighbor.

“Pick up your trash. Your trusses is the one that’s causing the problem. You took the responsibility to clean it up, actually clean it up.”

CBS 42 contacted RJ Corman Railroad Company assistant chief engineer who McGee said was out when the trusses were being cleaned Thursday. We are still waiting for a response.