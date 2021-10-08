Traffic stop in Jefferson County leads to seizure of over 80 grams of meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A traffic stop in Jefferson County on October 7 resulted in an arrest and the seizure of over 80 grams of meth and nearly 15 grams of cocaine.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a man who was under surveillance for possible drug trafficking activity on Thursday. The traffic stop yielded 84.40 grams of methamphetamine, 14.97 grams of cocaine, an unspecified amount of marijuana and hydrocodone pills.

The driver, Otis Donxreal Maddox, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, first degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Maddox was placed in the Jefferson County Jail where he later bonded out Friday morning.