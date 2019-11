(WIAT) — This week the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will begin to boost its trooper presence on roadways to prevent traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Between Wednesday and Sunday December 1, ALEA and its law enforcement partners across Alabama will conduct D.U.I checkpoints, and other enforcement activities designed to curb crashes involving alcohol.

ALEA reminds everyone to buckle up, prepare for congestion, and to be extra cautious when driving through construction zones.

