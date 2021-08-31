Worker killed after being hit by car in construction zone

September 06 2021 12:00 am

JEMISON, Ala. (AP) — A state worker was killed after being hit by a car in a road construction zone on a highway in Chilton County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 33-year-old Brandon F. Barber of Prattville was killed in the Monday morning accident. Barber was struck when a car failed to yield to the traffic control sign he was holding within a construction zone.

The accident occurred two miles south of Jemison on Alabama Highway 91. Barber was employed by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident remains under investigation.

