CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman and a child are dead following a crash on Highway 49 in Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

According to the TDOT Smartway Map, the crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 49 near Bear Wallow Road.

A preliminary crash report provided by TDOT, states that an SUV crossed the center line and hit a TDOT dump truck head-on. The truck driver was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

At the scene, a Tennessee Highway Patrol worker told a news crew that at least two people were killed in the crash. We have since learned the victims have been identified as 27-year-old Mistey Atherton and a two-year-old boy.

Atherton was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Traffic was detoured around Highway 49 at the Sycamore Creek Bridge near the Girl Scout Camp throughout Tuesday morning as authorities investigated the scene.

No other information was immediately released.