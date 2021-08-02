Birmingham woman killed, multiple children hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 79 in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a Pinson car crash.

Brittany Nishae Williams, 32, of Birmingham, was the driver of a Buick LaCrosse, with 3 juvenile passengers, attempting to turn left onto US-79 from Pawnee Road. Williams was struck on the driver’s side by a Dodge Challenger traveling south on US-79.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead and several children hospitalized Monday morning.

According to JCSO, a car attempted to cross Hwy. 79 in Pinson just after 9:30 a.m. when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the automobile that struck the crossing vehicle fled the scene on foot following the crash and left behind a small child who was later taken to Children’s Hospital along with multiple other children ranging in ages from 1-3, according to JCSO. The children’s conditions are unknown at this time.

A 32-year-old woman, who was driving the crossing vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other automobiles were involved in the crash as they attempted to avoid the collision. Medics treated the injuries of two subjects on the scene.

JCSO is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident at this time. If you have any information, call 205-325-1450.