BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 6400 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 1:49 p.m.

Moore was transported to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.