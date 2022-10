SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

State troopers say the accident occurred on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.