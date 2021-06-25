WATCH: Propane-hauling truck in ruins at I-20/59 South and shoulder, right lane closed

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders and law enforcement are currently working to clean up the remains of truck fire near mile marker 113 on I-20/59 South.

At approximately 12:34 p.m. today, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to a commercial vehicle fire. The vehicle was carrying propane and engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

While officers and responders continue to work the fire, the right shoulder and lane of I-20/59 South is closed, and ALEA recommends motorist to take an alternate route to their destination.