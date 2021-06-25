WATCH: Propane-hauling truck in ruins at I-20/59 South and shoulder, right lane closed

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders and law enforcement are currently working to clean up the remains of truck fire near mile marker 113 on I-20/59 South.

At approximately 12:34 p.m. today, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to a commercial vehicle fire. The vehicle was carrying propane and engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

While officers and responders continue to work the fire, the right shoulder and lane of I-20/59 South is closed, and ALEA recommends motorist to take an alternate route to their destination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic