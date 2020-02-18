Victim identified in fatal motorcycle accident on Dawson Avenue SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist that died after an accident on Feb. 16th.

The victim has been identified to be 28-year-old Brandon Huelester Henderson of Birmingham. At 12:02 p.m., Henderson was riding his motorcycle east on Dawson Avenue Southwest.

According to the coroner’s office, Henderson was going around a curve and drifted over the center line into oncoming traffic when he may have been brushed by an 18-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

Henderson was transported to UAB hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m.

