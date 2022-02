TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident that was first reported as a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said that the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on University Boulevard at 17th Street. The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.

The location of the incident as posted by the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Both lanes of University Boulevard at 17th Street are closed while police investigate and interview witnesses.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.