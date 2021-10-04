Truck driver shot in road rage incident on I-459, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A truck driver was shot on I-459 Monday in an apparent incident of road rage, police say.

According to Sgt. Mike Mangina with the Irondale Police Department, a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg while driving a truck on I-459 northbound between Liberty Park and Grants Mill Road.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby Shell station where he was able to call for help. Irondale police responded around 3:30 p.m.

The injured man was transported to Grandview Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irondale Police Department.

