Train blocking Bessemer communities for over 13 hours may be moved by midnight, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police report a train has been stopped on Highway 150 in Bessemer since 4 a.m. and say officials are hoping to have the locomotive moved by midnight.

The train is impacting downtown Bessemer as well as the following streets that intersect with Hwy. 150: 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 32th street.

Chief Michael Roper told CBS 42 that BPD began receiving calls about the situation around 6 a.m. Roper said police spoke to Norfolk Southern Corp., the train’s operating company, who told them that the crew on track ran out of hours to work and had to stop running the train. As of 5:15 p.m., the company is trying to get the train moved by midnight, according to Roper.

The blockage has not impacted emergency transportation, but Roper also said this could change.

