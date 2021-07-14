TRAFFIC FATALITY: One dead after maintenance truck rear ends trailer

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reported one fatality in a vehicle crash involving a maintenance truck and a flat-bed trailer.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:40 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 Block of Pinson Valley Parkway to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving 2 vehicles. Deputies found a maintenance truck had run into the back end of an flat-bed trailer as they were both traveling in the Southbound lanes of the parkway.

The driver of the maintenance vehicle, a 59 year-old male, vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18 wheeler was uninjured according to officials. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate circumstances surrounding the accident.