ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple tractor-trailers overturned in Adamsville Thursday evening as storms moved through Central Alabama.

The City of Adamsville announced that at least one truck overturned on I-22 near the West Jefferson exit. Another truck was reported to have overturned in one of the city’s industrial areas. The city reports that there are injuries.

Multiple trees and powerlines are reported down in multiple areas across Adamsville.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the roadways and to report debris by calling Adamsville Dispatch at 205-674-8760.