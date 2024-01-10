TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega woman is dead after she hit two cars while driving Monday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, 32-year-old Mirandia M. Williams was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Focus that she was driving struck a 2001 Honda Accord on Alabama 21 near Kelly Springs Road, approximately three miles north of Talladega.

Williams’ Ford then struck a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, left the roadway and overturned. Williams, who was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda Accord was driven by Allen R. Waldrop, 70, of Ashland. The Chevrolet Tahoe was driven by Edward L. Hill, 52, of Columbia, S.C.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No further information is available at this time.