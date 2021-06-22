Sylacauga man killed after motorcycle strikes cow in the middle of the road

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist died Monday night after he struck a cow standing in the middle of the road in Sylacauga.

Robert Atchley, 36 of Sylacauga, was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle down Russell Chappel Road just after 8:30 p.m. Monday when he struck a cow that was standing in the roadway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Atchley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been made available at this time. ALEA is investigating this crash.

