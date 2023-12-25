TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gabriel L. Satterfield, 20, was critically injured when the motorcycle he was operating left the road and struck a tree on Cedar Creek Road, approximately 13 miles west of Sylacauga, at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Satterfield was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

