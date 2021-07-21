Suspect leads police pursuit along McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa

Officers attempted to stop the driver of a white Toyota Camry at 8:39 a.m. July 21 while near the intersection of 15th Street East and McFarland Boulevard. (Courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police officers were involved in a pursuit Wednesday that ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into traffic on McFarland Boulevard.

According to the TPD, officers attempted to stop the driver of a white Toyota Camry at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday while near the intersection of 15th Street East and McFarland Boulevard. The driver reportedly fled, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing at the intersection of James I. Harrison Parkway and McFarland. Four vehicles, including the stolen suspect vehicle, were damaged.

The man and a female passenger left the car and ran behind restaurants in the area near the I-59/20 ramps. Both have been taken into custody and are being interviewed by investigators.

One person was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Information regarding potential charges will be released as the investigation continues.