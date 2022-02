CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A ruptured gas line has shut down Hwy. 280 eastbound in Childersburg as crews work to stop the leak.

Childersburg Fire, Police and Utilities are on the scene in the 34000 block of Hwy. 280 East just past the Batter Up! restaurant. Firefighters say that they are working a ruptured four inch gas line.

Officers with CPD are diverting eastbound traffic on Old Sylacauga Highway. They advise drivers to use caution and exercise patience.