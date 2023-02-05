JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced planned ramp closures on I-59 northbound at Exit 124B and Exit 124D set to begin Thursday.

Weather permitting, the work will start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Friday. The ALDOT and its contracted partner, C&H Contruction Services, will conduct impact attenuator repairs.

The ALDOT stated it suggests motorists to use alternative routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and signs while exercising extreme caution in the area. More information is available on the ALDOT website.

The ALDOT and C&H Construction Services are also expecting to conduct impact attenuator repairs at Highway 31 northbound at the I-59/I-20 split and Highway 31 southbound/Carraway Boulevard split. Weather permitting, those ramps will be closed from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, the ALDOT and C&H Construction Services are anticipating on completing impact attenuator repairs on I-59 southbound at Exit 132 and Exit 126B. Those ramps will be closed from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.