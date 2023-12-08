BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pregnant schoolteacher is dead after her car collided with a tractor-trailer Friday morning, according to Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

At 7 a.m. on Friday, the mother and her three children were involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Highway 82 at County Road 26 in Centreville, according to Oakley.

Oakley said two of the children were air lifted to UAB. The mother, who taught at Randolph Elementary School, died, according to Oakley.

