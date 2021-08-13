Pleasant Grove Police officer involved in crash following chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove Police officer has been hospitalized after losing control of his vehicle while in pursuit early Friday morning.

According to the Please Grove Police Department, officers started chasing a driver in a stolen vehicle through the city. Once at the coroner of Old Mulga Loop Road and Birmingport Road, one of the officers lost control of his vehicle and hit a telephone pole before rolling down a 75-foot ravine.

The officer is reportedly in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody.

