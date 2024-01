IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson woman is dead after being involved in a single vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Serra Saurman Burchfield was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single vehicle wreck at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday on I-459 N at mile marker 30.2. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:19 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.