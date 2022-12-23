MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)— One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.

HEMSI Public Information Officer Don Webster said the person involved in the wreck had serious but not life-threatening injuries after the incident.

ALGO said the wreck occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 near Ryland Pike and involved the vehicle overturning. Major delays are expected at this time.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as they become available