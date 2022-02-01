HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was hit by several vehicles along I-459 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the person was found between the Lorna Bridge Road bridge and I-65 around 1 p.m. Tuesday after officers received a call from a motorist who said they saw “what appeared to be a body” in the roadway.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered the body and it appeared to “have been struck by several vehicles.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has caused some traffic along the interstate. HPD is asking for assistance in the investigation. If you have any information, contact them at 205-739-6714.

