ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 24-year-old Pell City woman Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Erin T. Montgomery was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then a bridge column. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. on I-20 near the 143 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.