CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck by a vehicle Saturday while walking on Highway 31 North near Burgess Body shop.

According to Capt. Jeff Warnke with the Cullman Police Department, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when a woman was attempting to cross a four lane intersection.



Warnke says the woman was not at an intersection or crosswalk at the time she was hit.



She was transported to a Huntsville hospital with non-life threatening injuries. CPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.