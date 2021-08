A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 Wednesday, officials confirm.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night on I-65 northbound near the Green Springs Avenue exit, Sebastian Carrillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed.

There is currently a heavy police presence on the scene. All lanes of traffic on I-65 northbound are currently closed.

