BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-459 early Thursday morning.

According to the authorities, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the I-459 northbound entrance ramp at mile marker one just after 3 a.m. Thursday. The driver who struck the pedestrian stopped and waited for police to arrive.

The pedestrian was taken to UAB hospital where they later died. No further information has been provided at this time.

