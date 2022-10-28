Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and that the driver remained on the scene. Paramedics arrived and assisted the victim, but they died shortly after.

No other information is available at this time. The JCSO is continuing to investigate.